26,161 Shares in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 40.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFSI opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.20. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In other AmTrust Financial Services news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $61,707.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers compensation insurance to small businesses that operate in low and medium hazard classes and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products to small businesses.

