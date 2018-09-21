24,900 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,695,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,394 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,257,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,949,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 85.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 577,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 266,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 394,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $6.33 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $611.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $389.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $339,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

