24,409 Shares in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fly Leasing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth $2,749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth $2,659,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 408,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 122,631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 98,431 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a PE ratio of 161.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

