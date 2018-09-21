$202.42 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $202.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $203.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $807.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $842.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $900.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
