$2.11 EPS Expected for WEX Inc (WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.37. 845,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,717. WEX has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $207,128.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $702,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in WEX by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 150.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.