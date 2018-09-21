$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (R) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

In other news, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $262,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,961.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. 5,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,346. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

