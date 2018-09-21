$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $7.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,134,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,313,000 after purchasing an additional 275,754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Rentals by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 564,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. United Rentals has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.