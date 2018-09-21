1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Stake Decreased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I alerts:

Shares of BMV TDIV opened at $38.43 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.