$161.93 Million in Sales Expected for MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to announce sales of $161.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.10 million and the lowest is $161.70 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $157.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $710.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $715.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $715.70 million to $728.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on MSG Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 191,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,386. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

