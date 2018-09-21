$153.58 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce sales of $153.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.13 million to $162.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $166.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $577.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $581.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $666.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 22,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,182. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 97,800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $2,048,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,233.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $95,258 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

