14,946 Shares in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Origin Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

