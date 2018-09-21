1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.15

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.11 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.19.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.68%. equities research analysts anticipate that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.