$132.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce $132.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.55 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $115.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $569.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.59 million to $577.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $647.04 million to $708.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.10. 1,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,436. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $285.74.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $649,634.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,699 shares of company stock worth $2,203,187. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stamps.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stamps.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.