10,700 Shares in Vericel Corp (VCEL) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $845,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 656,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 51.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $108,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

VCEL stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

