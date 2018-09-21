$1.58 EPS Expected for Clorox Co (CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. Clorox posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

CLX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. Clorox has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $153.38.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In related news, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $485,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Clorox by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 547,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

