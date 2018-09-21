$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. SilverBow Resources posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

SBOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 935.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $34.76.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

