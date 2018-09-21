$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Corp (FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. FMC posted sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, COO Mark Douglas bought 4,250 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $33,431.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,528,000 after acquiring an additional 158,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FMC by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 68,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

