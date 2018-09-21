$0.88 EPS Expected for CDK Global Inc (CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.90. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,941. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.