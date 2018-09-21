$0.86 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. Avaya had a net margin of 104.03% and a return on equity of 4,097.00%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

