$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wageworks Inc (WAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. Wageworks reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wageworks.

WAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wageworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

NYSE WAGE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,736. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.37. Wageworks has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

