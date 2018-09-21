$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. 3,235,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,474. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,447,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,833,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

