-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Navios Maritime Acquisition posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

NNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NNA remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Friday. 266,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.84. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.