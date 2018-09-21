$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy Inc (ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,003,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,580. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 83,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,364. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.23. Etsy has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

