Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 22,700 Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 247,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,098. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

