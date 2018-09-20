ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Shares Up 10.7%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. 1,312,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,368,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 187,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

