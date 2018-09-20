Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00006164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $0.00 and $3,194.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00273637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 21,496,600 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

