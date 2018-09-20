Zebi Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX and Liquid. Zebi has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $511,720.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00280313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00152928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.87 or 0.06351287 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Liquid, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

