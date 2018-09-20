Zacks: Senomyx Inc. (SNMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Senomyx an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,445. Senomyx has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Senomyx had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 2,689,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $3,980,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senomyx by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senomyx by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Senomyx by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 402,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents.

