Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yum China (YUMC) to Hold

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed its industry in the past year. Despite its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2018, we are apprehensive of the company’s Pizza Hut sales trend in the recent quarters. Moreover, increased costs from labor, rent and operational initiatives hurt the company’s margins. Further, a lesser franchised business model remains a concern. Estimates for 2018, too, have declined over the past month, reflecting analysts' doubt surrounding the company's future earnings potential. However, differentiated menu offerings across its restaurants and the enhanced focus on delivery system are the major top-line drivers. Continual expansion through unit openings also bodes well.”

Get Yum China alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Yum China has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Yum China by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Yum China by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.