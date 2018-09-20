Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Semtech (SMTC) to Strong-Buy

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semtech has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one-year. The company is currently riding on differentiated growth drivers and diversification strategy. Key growth drivers for Semtech are product differentiation, operational flexibility and a specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions. Further, Semtech's strong performence in the industrial and communications markets will continue to drive its top-line growth. However, concerns about the company’s exposure to seasonality, a competitive market and foreign exchange risk persist.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Semtech stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 2,928 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $167,774.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,415 shares of company stock worth $4,671,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,775,000 after acquiring an additional 549,595 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after acquiring an additional 684,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,756,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after buying an additional 118,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,034,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,709,000 after buying an additional 55,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

