Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innate Pharma (IPHYF) to “Buy”

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops drugs for treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in the development of first-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting receptors and pathways controlling the activation of the innate immune system. Innate Pharma S.A. is headquartered in Marseilles, France. “

IPHYF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS IPHYF opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.22. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

