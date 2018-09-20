Zacks Investment Research Upgrades East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Buy

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The bank has been witnessing consistent improvement in loans and deposits, which along with higher interest rates is expected to further aid top-line growth. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, elevated expenses and worsening credit quality remains a near-term concerns.”

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,485,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 63.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.