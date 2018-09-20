Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Senior Living (CSU) to Hold

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.84 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. equities research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $44,014.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $60,345.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 48.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

