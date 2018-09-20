Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Hold

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the third quarter have been stable lately. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Cleveland-Cliffs remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. The company’s efforts to cut debt should lead to a reduction in its interest expense. It should also gain from major supply deals and higher steel demand in the United States. Moreover, strong demand for pellets is likely to lend support to its earnings. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower expected iron ore pricing. Moreover, demand for iron ore in China remains soft.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “$10.88” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

CLF opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

