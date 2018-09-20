Zacks: Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Discovery Inc Series B an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB remained flat at $$31.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 44. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

