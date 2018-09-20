Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steris PLC (STE) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.12. Steris posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65. Steris has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

