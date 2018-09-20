Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report sales of $66.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.87 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Novocure reported sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $251.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.74 million to $257.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $388.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $475.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Novocure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, insider Yoram Palti sold 25,666 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 70,364 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,257,980.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,414.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,272 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,611. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 270.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 3.33. Novocure has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.