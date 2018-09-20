Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (MAT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mattel stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,782. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Mattel has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

