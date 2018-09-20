Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intelsat SA (I) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.61). Intelsat posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE I traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,720. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intelsat by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intelsat by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the second quarter worth $13,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intelsat by 16.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

