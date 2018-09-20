Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Million

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $13.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $21.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $134.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.14. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH traded up $16.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,677. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.