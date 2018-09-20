Zacks: Analysts Expect Procter & Gamble Co (PG) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.59.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,943.2% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,573,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $241,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.79. 254,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,057. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

