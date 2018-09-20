Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair PLC (PNR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Pentair posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 19.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 36.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $45.09 on Monday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

