Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. MED began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $920,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $2,548,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,494,868.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,413 shares of company stock worth $29,047,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,835,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,501,000 after buying an additional 1,720,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,403,000 after buying an additional 264,170 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $20,693,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,137,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.