Zacks: Analysts Expect Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atossa Genetics’ earnings. Atossa Genetics posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Atossa Genetics will report full year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atossa Genetics.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.53).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “$2.47” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 176,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,076. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

