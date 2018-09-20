Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext Inc (YEXT) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Yext also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $156,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $514,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 983,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,397,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,702 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 3,301,309 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Yext by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 1,184,313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,102,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 673,620 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,966. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.74. Yext has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

