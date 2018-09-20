Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) to Announce $3.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $3.23. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $12.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.05). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,679. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

