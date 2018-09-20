Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 275,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.