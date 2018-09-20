Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Corp (ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.51 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

ERF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 9,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.30. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enerplus by 19.4% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,162,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 34.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 587,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 183.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enerplus by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,599,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 599,673 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

