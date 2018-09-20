Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.83. Comerica reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $109.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 393,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,754,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,291,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,449,000 after acquiring an additional 491,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,687,000 after acquiring an additional 257,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $102.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

