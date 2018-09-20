Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $130.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $89.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $498.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $526.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.76 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.98 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $323,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.66%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.